Bowser wins Democratic primary for mayor in Washington, D.C.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, center, arrives for a news conference ahead of DC Pride events, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Washington. At right is Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor's Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Affairs. Bowser is seeking a third term in office. Bowser is facing a formidable fight for a third term. Her challengers in Tuesday's Democratic primary include two council members who have criticized her response to spiraling violent crime rates in the district. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)