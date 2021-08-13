Federal judge leaves CDC evictions moratorium in place

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, tenants' rights advocates demonstrate in front of the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse in Boston. A federal judge who declared the earlier nationwide moratorium on evictions illegal is deeply skeptical of the Biden administration’s new order, but says she may lack the power to do anything about it. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Monday promised a decision soon in an effort by Alabama landlords to block the moratorium imposed last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which it said was based on the spread of COVID-19′s delta variant. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)