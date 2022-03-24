UN blames Russia for Ukraine humanitarian crisis, urges aid

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States ambassador to the United Nations, right, speaks alongside Barbara Woodward, Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the United Nations, left, before a vote on a resolution proposed by the Russian Federation during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. The United Nations will face three resolutions Wednesday on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine after Russia decided to call for a vote on its Security Council resolution that makes no mention of its attack on its smaller neighbor. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield said there was no support for Russia's resolution. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)