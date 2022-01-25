London police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties

In this June 19, 2020 photo provided by Downing , Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up a birthday cake - baked for him by school staff - during a visit to Bovingdon Primary Academy in Hemel Hempstead, England. London police say they are now investigating Downing Street parties during lockdown. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed an investigation was underway in a statement before the London Assembly on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Andrew Parsons/Downing Street via AP)