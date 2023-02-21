Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste discrimination

FILE - Councilmember Kshama Sawant speaks at a rally at Westlake Park in Seattle, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in response to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. One of Sawant’s earliest memories of the caste system was hearing her grandfather – a man she “otherwise loved very much” – utter a slur to summon their lower-caste maid. Now an elected official in a city thousands of miles from India, she has proposed an ordinance to add caste to Seattle’s anti-discrimination laws. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP)