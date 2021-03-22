Greece orders private doctors to join COVID-19 battle

FILE - In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias makes statements to the Associated Press in Athens. Kikilias is requisitioning the services of private sector doctors from certain specialties in the wider Athens region on Monday, March 22, 2021, to help fight a renewed surge in coronavirus infections that is straining hospitals to their limits. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)