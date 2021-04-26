Leaked recording of Iran's top diplomat offers blunt talk

FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles as he speaks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. A recording of Iran's foreign minister offering a blunt appraisal of diplomacy and the limits of power within the Islamic Republic has leaked out publicly, providing a rare look inside the country's theocracy. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP, File)