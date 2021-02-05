VP's historic election celebrated in cracked glass portrait

Joggers pass behind the installation "Vice President Kamala Harris Glass Ceiling Breaker" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2021. Vice President Kamala Harris' barrier-breaking career has been memorialized in a portrait depicting her face emerging from the cracks in a massive sheet of glass. Using a photo of Harris that taken by photographer Celeste Sloman, artist Simon Berger lightly hammered on the slab of laminated glass to create the portrait of Harris. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)