Lengthy prison terms for 3 who aided Whitmer kidnap plotter

FILE - This combo of undated booking photos provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and Jackson County Sheriff's Office, show, from left, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico. The three men who forged an early alliance with the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor will return to court on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, and are facing potentially lengthy sentences for assisting him in the months before the FBI broke up the cabal in 2020. (Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and Jackson County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)