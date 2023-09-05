GOP Sen. McConnell's health episodes show no evidence of strokes or seizures, Capitol physician says

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at the NKY Chamber of Commerce at the Madison Event Center, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Covington, Ky. McConnell appeared to briefly freeze up and was unable to answer a question from a reporter during the event on Wednesday, weeks after he had a similar episode in Washington. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)