Japan says Zelenskyy will visit Hiroshima to join G7 summit session on Ukraine

FILE - In this photo provided by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second right, is greeted by Prince Badr Bin Sultan, deputy governor of Mecca, right, upon his arrival at Jeddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Friday, May 19, 2023. Japan’s government officially announced Saturday that Zelenskyy is visiting Japan to join Group of Seven leaders in a session on Ukraine on Sunday. (Saudi Press Agency via AP, File)