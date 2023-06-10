French stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder as injured toddlers remain hospitalized

Henri, listens to French President Emmanuel Macron delivering a speech as he meets rescue forces in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. The 24-year-old man in France is being hailed as a hero after he intervened in a savage knife attack on very young children. Henri had a heavy backpack on his back and was holding another in his hand when the attacker slashed at him Thursday June 8, 2023. Henri was shown grappling with the assailant and charging after him during the knife attack that critically wounded four children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old, and also injured two adults. (Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP)