Palestinians reject offer to delay their Jerusalem eviction

Nabil al-Kurd, a Palestinian resident of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, points to his family's name on a banner naming all of the neighborhood's families under threat of forced displacement from their homes by Jewish settlers, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Palestinian families in the tense neighborhood of Jerusalem have rejected an offer that would have delayed their eviction by Jewish settlers. In a statement on Tuesday, the four families said their decision springs from "our belief in the justice of our cause and our right to our homes and our homeland." (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)