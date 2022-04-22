Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington. A former White House official told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had been advised of intelligence reports showing the potential for violence that day, according to transcripts released late Friday night, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)