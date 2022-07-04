In Kashmir, 'conscious music' tests India’s limits on speech

Kashmiri musicians Sarfaraz Javid, left and Mohsin Hassan Bhat walk on the shore of an island as they arrive for a jamming session on an island in the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, June 17, 2022. Musicians and artists in Kashmir are ordinary in life, each clutching onto the lived experiences of growing up in one of the world's most militarized zones that has known little but conflict for decades. But together, they embody a new form of music, a blend of progressive rock and hip hop that is an assertive expression of the region's political and cultural aspirations. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)