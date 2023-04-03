1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut

FILE - A model of the Orion capsule and the service module is displayed at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. On Monday, April 3, 2023, NASA revealed the identities of the four astronauts – three US and one Canadian– who will fly around the moon in late 2024. It's the first moon crew in more than 50 years. (AP Photo/John Raoux)