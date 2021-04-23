Jenner adds celebrity, questions to California governor race

FILE - Caitlyn Jenner attends the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sept. 7, 2019. Jenner says she will run for governor of California. Jenner says in statement posted Friday, April 23, on Twitter that she has filed initial paperwork to run. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)