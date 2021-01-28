Christianity on display at Capitol riot sparks new debate

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center, confront U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. QAnon conspiracy theory believers were front and center at the Jan. 6 rally in support of Trump’s baseless claims of widespread election fraud as well as the riot that followed. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)