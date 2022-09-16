Key West honors Queen Elizabeth at Southernmost Point marker

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, visitors are photographed next to the Southernmost Point marker that has been adorned with a purple sash to memorialize Queen Elizabeth II Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Key West, Fla. The Queen and Prince Philip visited the Florida Keys May 18, 1991, and toured historic Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas. Key West's Southernmost Point marker is a Florida Keys icon designating the southernmost point of land in the continental United States. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)