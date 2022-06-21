UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against govt

Trains stand stationary on tracks by platforms in Waterloo railway station in London, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Britain is facing its biggest rail strikes in decades after last-minute talks between a union and train companies failed to reach a settlement over pay and job security. Up to 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff are due to walk out for three days this week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The strike is expected to shut down most of the rail network across the country, with London Underground subway services also hit by a walkout on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)