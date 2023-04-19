Chinese panda on long-term loan to Thailand dies suddenly

FILE - Lin Hui, a female Panda on a 10-year loan from China is seen eating bamboo at the Chiang Mai Zoo in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand, on Sept. 23, 2005. Lin Hui, the giant panda, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, six months before she was due to return home, officials from the Chiang Mai Zoo said. (AP Photo/Apichart Weerawong, File)