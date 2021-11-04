Biden administration sues Texas over new voting restrictions

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. The Biden administration on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 sued Texas over new voting rules that outlasted a summer of dramatic protests by Democrats, who face fading hopes of overhauling the nation's election laws in response to a wave of restrictive new measures in Republican-led states. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)