Saudi crown prince's investment forum draws back Westerners

In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, participants attend the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Saudi Arabia’s annual cornerstone investment forum has drawn over 1,000 participants, with big-name U.S. financiers and business leaders back on the stage, three years after many stayed away following the international outcry over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a government critic, in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)