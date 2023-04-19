UN: India's population will be world's largest by mid-year

FILE- A general view of churchgate station during peak hours in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 20, 2023. India is on track to become the world's most populous nation, surpassing China by 2.9 million people by mid-2023, according to data released by the United Nations on Wednesday. The South Asian country will have an estimated 1.4286 billion people against China's 1.4257 billion by the middle of the year, according to U.N. projections. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, File)