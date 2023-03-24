US, Canada end loophole that let asylum-seekers cross border

Monica Pineda Etter, second from left, helps a Haitian family load their belongings into her car on Thursday March 23, 2023 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Pineda Etter was among a number of local officials and volunteers who worked to provide the family the services they need to help them on their way to Miami. The U.S. Border Patrol says agents are releasing some immigrants who were apprehended in Vermont after they entered the country illegally and dropping them off where they can find public transportation. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)