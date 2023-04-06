Wildfire threat grows as Florida drought gets steadily worse

FILE - A fast-moving wildfire looms over homes outside of Panama City, Fla., March 4, 2022. Florida state and federal officials said Thursday, April 6, 2023, that the threat of wildfires is growing in Florida over the coming weeks as more than half the state is experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions likely to persist until rainy season resumes around mid-May. (Mike Fender/News Herald via AP, File)