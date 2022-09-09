Ex-Miss America Mund qualifies as ND congressional candidate

FILE - Miss America 2018 Cara Mund poses for photographers on the 86th Floor Observation Deck of the Empire State Building in New York, Sept. 12, 2017. Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led Democrat Mark Haugen to drop out Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)