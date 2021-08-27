15 more students freed in Nigeria after release of 90 others

Some freed students of Salihu Tanko Islamic School, before a meeting with Niger state governor in Minna, Nigeria Friday, Aug 27, 2021. A school official in northern Nigeria says gunmen have released some of the more than 100 children who had been abducted back in May. The kidnapping victims from the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Niger state had included children as young as 5 years old. (AP Photo)