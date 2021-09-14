Dutch ditch social distancing, mandate COVID-19 passes

A person carries a placard depicting caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte and deputy prime minister Hugo de Jonge as clowns during a protest of organizers and fans of music festivals against the government's COVID-19 restrictions on large-scale outdoor events in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. On Saturday, the festivals came to music fans as hundreds of performers and festival organizers called again for demonstration marches through Dutch cities to protest what they argue are unfair restrictions that have forced the cancellation of summer festivals and other events. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)