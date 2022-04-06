Texas orders new border action, migrant bus charters to DC

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference, March 10, 2022, in Weslaco, Texas. Former Trump administration officials are pressing Abbott to declare an "invasion" along the U.S.-Mexico border as justification to give thousands of state troopers and National Guard members sweeping new powers to turn back migrants. Abbott says he will he announce Wednesday, April 6, 2022, "unprecedented actions" to deter migrants coming to Texas but did not elaborate. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)