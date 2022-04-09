2 European divers rescued in Indonesia, Dutch teenager dead

This photo released by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) on Friday, April 8, 2022, shows search and rescue operation for foreign divers off the coast of Johor's Mersing, Malaysia. Two Europeans who disappeared during a dive last week have been rescued by fishermen, Malaysian authorities said Saturday, with the search operation now focused on finding a 14-year-old Dutch teen who remained missing. (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency via AP )