Confederate flag-toting man, son convicted in Capitol riot

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Aaron Mostofsky, right, and Kevin Seefried, left, walk down the stairs outside the Senate Chamber in the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. A federal trial is scheduled to start on Monday, June 13, for Seefried and his son Hunter who have been charged with storming the U.S. Capitol together. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)