North Korea tests submarine-launched missile, Seoul confirms

FILE - Protesters hold signs during a rally to oppose to the planned the joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 11, 2023. North Korea said Monday, March 13, 2023, it test-fired two cruise missiles from a submarine off its east coast, the latest in the country's series of weapons tests. The test on Sunday came a day before the U.S. and South Korean militaries begin large-scale joint military drills that North Korea views as a rehearsal for invasion. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)