Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

This image provided by Brenda Hollins by Gordon McKernan shows Mike Hollins, right, and family friend McKernan pose for a photo at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2022. Hollins was shot and wounded on the school’s campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. Three of his teammates on the university’s football team were fatally shot during the incident. (Brenda Hollins and Gordon McKernan via AP)