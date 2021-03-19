Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego. A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday, March 19, 2021. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure Friday, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. He was eventually able to get her out safely. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)