Russia: Navalny on hunger strike to protest prison treatment

In this photo taken on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at photographers standing behind a glass of the cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Alexei Navalny says on Wednesday, March 31 he has started a prison hunger strike to protest officials' failure to provide proper treatment for his back and leg pains. He also protested the hourly checks a guard makes on him at night, saying they amount to sleep deprivation torture. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)