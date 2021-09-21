Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, gets 6 years in corruption case

Former Fall River, Mass. Mayor Jasiel Correia and his wife Jenny Fernandes, left, leave a court appearance at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Boston. A federal judge said he planned to toss several convictions against the Massachusetts mayor elected at just 23 years old who was found guilty by jurors of bilking investors and extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)