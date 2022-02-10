French discoverer of HIV virus Luc Montagnier dies at 89

FILE - France's Luc Montagnier, director of a Paris laboratory that identified the virus that causes AIDS, talks to the press at the first day of an International AIDS Conference in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, July 7, 2002. French researcher Luc Montagnier, who won the Nobel Prize in 2008 for discovering HIV and has more recently spread false claims about the coronavirus, has died on Tuesday Feb.10, 2022 at age 89, according to the city hall of Neuilly-sur-Seine. (AP Photo/Cesar Rangel, File)