At 15 least dead as 2 migrant boats sink in Greek waters

Migrants wait at the bottom of a cliff as waves hit them during a large-scale rescue operation on the island of Kythira, some 225 kilometers (140 miles) south of Athens, early Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The operation is underway off a southern Greek island where a sailboat carrying up to 100 migrants sank in high winds. The coast guard said its vessels, private boats and a rescue helicopter were involved in the effort off the coast of the island of Kythira. (Ippolytos Prekas/kythera.news via AP)