2nd abortion regulation bill vetoed by Kansas governor

FILE - People hug during a "Value Them Both" watch party after a question involving a constitutional amendment removing abortion protections from the Kansas Constitution failed, Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill on Friday, April 14, 2023, that could have penalized doctors accused of not providing enough care to infants delivered during certain kinds of abortion procedures. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)