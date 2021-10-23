Olympic sprinter Alex Quiñónez fatally shot in Ecuador

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019. file photo, Alex Quiñónez, of Ecuador, gestures after a men's 200 meter heat at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Olympic sprinter Alex Quiñónez was fatally shot in the port city of Guayaquil in Ecuador on Friday night, Oct. 22, 2021, police said. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)