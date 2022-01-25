2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting

In an undated photo provided by the New York City Police Department, NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, who was involved in a police shooting, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York City, is shown. Officer Mora, gravely wounded in a Harlem shooting that took his partner's life last week, has also died of his injuries, police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Courtesy of NYPD via AP)