UK police charge 3rd Russian in 2018 poisoning of ex-spy

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018 file photo, Yulia Skripal poses for the media during an interview in London. British police said Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 they are charging a third Russian suspect in the 2018 nerve agent attack on a former Russian agent in England. Scotland Yard said prosecutors believe there is sufficient evidence to charge a man known as Sergey Fedotov with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, possessing and using a chemical weapon, and causing grievous bodily harm. Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were targeted in a nerve agent attack in 2018 in Salisbury, England. (Dylan Martinez/Pool via AP, File)