Corporations gave over $50M to voting restriction backers

FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at an AT&T retail store in Miami. Corporations have given more than $50 million in recent years to state lawmakers who have seized on Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election to push for new restrictions on the right to vote. That's according to a new report by the government watchdog nonprofit Public Citizen. Telecom-giant AT&T was the most prolific giver, donating over $800,000 since 2015 to authors of proposed restrictions, co-sponsors of such measures, or those who voted in favor of the bills, a new report by the Washington-based non-profit Public Citizen found. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)