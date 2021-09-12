California voters: Less Republican and white than in 2003

FILE— In this Aug. 9, 2021 file photo people walk along Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey, Calif. Sept. 14 is the last day California voters can cast their ballots to either keep California Gov. Gavin Newsom or recall him and replace him with one of the nearly four dozen candidates seeking to replace him. But today's California electorate is less Republican and more Asian and Latino than it was 18 years ago, trends that favor Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)