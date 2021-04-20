EXPLAINER: Why 1 murder count against Chauvin may not stick

FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police Officer Mohamed Noor walks out of the Hennepin County courthouse in Minneapolis. Prosecutors fought hard to add a third-degree murder charge against former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, but a conviction on that charge alone could set up a problematic scenario for them. The interpretation of Minnesota’s third-degree murder statute is being challenged by Noor, who was found guilty in a deadly 2017 shooting. If Noor's conviction is thrown out, a Chauvin conviction could collapse, too. (Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP, File)