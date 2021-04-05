Iran spy TV show ignites controversy for 2nd season

In this undated photo provided by Shahid Avini Cultural and Artistic Institute, Iranian actor Majid Norouzi acts in a scene from an episode of an Iranian TV series titled "Gando." The controversial Iranian TV spy thriller is once again generating buzz in the Islamic Republic, drawing the ire of government officials and complaints from viewers Sunday, April 4, 2021, over alleged censorship in the second season finale. The fictional series chronicles the exploits of Iran's Revolutionary Guard agents — in the style of James Bond or Jason Bourne. (Hassan Hendi/Shahid Avini Cultural and Artistic Institute via AP)