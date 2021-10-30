Heartless! Artists says NYC tribute removed in permit snafu

FILE - Jada Cathcart, 16, poses for a picture in front of "The Hero Monument" sculpture made by Italian sculptor Sergio Furnari, a symbol of hope and love dedicated to health care workers around the world, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Manhattan's Grand Army Plaza in New York. The giant red heart sculpture installed this week as a tribute to health care workers and COVID-19 victims has been taken down — an apparent casualty of confusion and red tape. Furnari says he was walking by the park Thursday, Oct. 28, afternoon with friends when he noticed that his “Heroes Heart Monument” was gone. (AP Photo/Dieu-Nalio Chery, File)