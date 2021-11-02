Inspection finds DC jail conditions OK for Jan. 6 defendants

This photo shows part of the Justice Department's statement of facts in the complaint and arrest warrant for Christopher Worrell. In a case involving the Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth held the District of Columbia's corrections director and jail warden in contempt of court on Oct. 13, and asked the Justice Department to investigate whether inmates' civil rights are being abused. Lamberth had summoned the jail officials as part of the criminal case into Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who has been charged in the Jan. 6 attack. Capitol. He has been accused of attacking police officers with a pepper spray gel and prosecutors have alleged he traveled to Washington and coordinated with Proud Boys leading up to the siege. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)