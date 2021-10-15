Norway town absorbs horror of local's bow-and-arrow attack

Police Inspector Per Thomas Omholt holds a press conference about the development in the murder case in Kongsberg, Norway, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The suspect in a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and wounded three in a small Norwegian town is facing a custody hearing Friday. He won’t appear in court because he has has confessed to the killings and has agreed to being held in custody. (Terje Bendiksby/NTB via AP)